DC visits Maqbool Colony, directs timely completion of drainage system, park

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia visited Maqbool Colony Bahawalpur here today instructed to complete the installation of the drainage system on the vacant plot in front of Melawali Gali.

He said that a park should be constructed in the colony where evergreen and shade trees should be planted.

Director-General Parks and Horticulture Authority Bahawalpur Baqa Muhammad Jam, Municipal Officer Finance Abdul Hakim Anjum, Metropolitan Corporation Engineer Imran Maqbool, and other concerned officers were present.

Deputy Commissioner said that the sanitation arrangements in the colony should be improved. He said that the construction of the park should also be completed as soon as possible.