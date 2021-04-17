DC visits Ramzan bazaar, checks availability of daily-use items

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited Ramzan bazaar of Riaz Shahid Chowk and checked the availability of daily-use items.

He also inspected quality of items and directed in-charge of the bazaar to keep vigilant eye on supply and demand of kitchen items.

He also checked the purchase process of sugar and flour as well as sale and supply record.

Earlier, the DC went to various mega stores and inspected availability, quality and sale of fruits and vegetables and grocery items on Insaf Sasti Shops at fixed government rates.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad Khalid was also present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner said that purpose of establishing Insaf Sasti shops during the month of Ramzan was to provide basic necessities to the consumers at controlled rates.

He said that outside 40 big superstores of the city, "Insaf Sasti Shops" are functional and the consumers can get quality fruits and vegetables, pulses, besan (gram powder), flour, sugar and other daily use items at subsidized rates.

He also talked to the buyers on the spot and inquired about the availability and quality of the kitchen items.

He said that all available resources are being utilized to provide maximum possible relief to the consumers during the holy month of Ramzan.

DC also went to the fruits & vegetable market Ghulam Muhammad Abad early in the morning and observed the auction process of some vegetables there.