UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Visits Ramzan Bazaar, Checks Availability Of Daily-use Items

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 07:39 PM

DC visits Ramzan bazaar, checks availability of daily-use items

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited Ramzan bazaar of Riaz Shahid Chowk and checked the availability of daily-use items

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited Ramzan bazaar of Riaz Shahid Chowk and checked the availability of daily-use items.

He also inspected quality of items and directed in-charge of the bazaar to keep vigilant eye on supply and demand of kitchen items.

He also checked the purchase process of sugar and flour as well as sale and supply record.

Earlier, the DC went to various mega stores and inspected availability, quality and sale of fruits and vegetables and grocery items on Insaf Sasti Shops at fixed government rates.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad Khalid was also present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner said that purpose of establishing Insaf Sasti shops during the month of Ramzan was to provide basic necessities to the consumers at controlled rates.

He said that outside 40 big superstores of the city, "Insaf Sasti Shops" are functional and the consumers can get quality fruits and vegetables, pulses, besan (gram powder), flour, sugar and other daily use items at subsidized rates.

He also talked to the buyers on the spot and inquired about the availability and quality of the kitchen items.

He said that all available resources are being utilized to provide maximum possible relief to the consumers during the holy month of Ramzan.

DC also went to the fruits & vegetable market Ghulam Muhammad Abad early in the morning and observed the auction process of some vegetables there.

Related Topics

Sale Muhammad Ali Market All Government Flour

Recent Stories

Norwich City promoted to the Premier League

2 minutes ago

Flowers and sunshine as public turn out to honour ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner orders action against industries caus ..

2 minutes ago

9 booked over stealing oil from Parco pipeline

2 minutes ago

Extremism venomous for society: Punjab governor

5 minutes ago

Libya launches public vaccination drive

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.