DC Visits Sahulat Bazaar

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 05:40 PM

DC visits Sahulat Bazaar

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali paid a surprise visit to Sahulat Bazaar at Jinnah Colony and reviewed the availability of essential commodities.

He directed the authorities concerned to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities including flour, sugar, vegetables, fruits and pulses etc., in the Sahulat Bazaar.

The DC said the Punjab government had set up Sahulat bazaars for providing relief to people across the district, adding that no compromise would be made on quality and quantity of goods in the bazaars.

He also directed the in-charges to remain present till the closing hours of bazaars and keep acheck on the availability of essential items. The DC also inspected various stalls establishedat Sahulat Bazaar and expressed satisfaction over the quality and availability of daily use items.

