DC Visits Sasta Ramzan Bazaar
Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2024 | 05:10 PM
NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Syed Hassan Raza on Monday visited the Sasta Ramzan
Bazaar at Old Kutchery and reviewed the quality and prices of daily use items.
Talking on the occasion, the DC said that 13 different items including onion, garlic,
potato, tomato, gram flour (baisan), gram pulse, pumpkins, lemon, Apple, banana,
guava, melon, dates had been made available for consumers at Sasta Ramzan
Bazaar.
He directed the officers concerned to provide more facilities to consumers in the
Sasta Ramadan Bazaar.
District Officer (DO) Industries Zeeshan Niaz, Secretary Market Committee Malik
Muzaffar Irshad and others were also present on the occasion.
Later, the Deputy Commissioner Narowal visited the vegetable market and fruit market.
