DC Visits Sasta Ramzan Bazaar

Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2024 | 05:10 PM

DC visits Sasta Ramzan Bazaar

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Syed Hassan Raza on Monday visited the Sasta Ramzan

Bazaar at Old Kutchery and reviewed the quality and prices of daily use items.

Talking on the occasion, the DC said that 13 different items including onion, garlic,

potato, tomato, gram flour (baisan), gram pulse, pumpkins, lemon, Apple, banana,

guava, melon, dates had been made available for consumers at Sasta Ramzan

Bazaar.

He directed the officers concerned to provide more facilities to consumers in the

Sasta Ramadan Bazaar.

District Officer (DO) Industries Zeeshan Niaz, Secretary Market Committee Malik

Muzaffar Irshad and others were also present on the occasion.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner Narowal visited the vegetable market and fruit market.

