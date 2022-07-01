DC visits SCCI

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Meesam Abbas visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce Industry (SCCI) here on Friday.

President SCCI Mian Imran Akbar and Vice President Qasim Malik met the DC.

During the meeting, President SCCI Mian Imran Akbar highlighted various issues of the city and said traffic jam had become a serious problem.

The DC said issues would be resolved very soon and also shared progress on the project of Shahabpura Flyover. He hoped that the project would be completed till August 14, 2022.

He said that the project of widening Muzaffarpur Railway crossing into dual traffic lane wouldalso be initiated soon.