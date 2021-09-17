UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Various Areas, Checks Cleanliness Situation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 06:50 PM

DC visits various areas, checks cleanliness situation

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Asghar Joiya visited various areas of the district and inspected the cleanliness situation there.

Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Jamil and municipal corporation officer Ahsan Inayat Sandhu also accompanied the DC during the visit.

The DC said that all resources were being utilised by the district administration for swift provision of basis facilities to citizen. He visited various areas including Shah Colony Jandyala Road, Gujranwala Road, Rehmat Colony, Mohalla Roshanpura, Gareeb Abad and Mohalla Shesh Mehal and reviewed the cleanliness arrangements, made by the municipal corporation.

Later, the DC visited District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital and inspected and inquired about the treatment facilities from the patients and their attendants.

Asghar Joiya said in order to provide best environment and best medical facilities to the citizens, all possible facilities are being provided on the direction of the Chief Minister of Punjab, which was all being checked on a daily basis.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Visit Road Gujranwala All From Best

Recent Stories

‘New Zealand will hear us at ICC,’ Ramiz Raja ..

‘New Zealand will hear us at ICC,’ Ramiz Raja reacts after Kiwish cancelled ..

4 minutes ago
 ECB to decide Pakistan’s tour within next 24 to ..

ECB to decide Pakistan’s tour within next 24 to 48 hours: Reports

29 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi conducted an onli ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi conducted an online global dialogue on prominen ..

31 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempts o ..

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempts on Saudi Arabia

36 minutes ago
 PITB to Automate Punjab Journalists Housing Founda ..

PITB to Automate Punjab Journalists Housing Foundation: Agreement Signed

43 minutes ago
 New Zealand does not have ‘substantial proof’ ..

New Zealand does not have ‘substantial proof’ of security threat in Pakistan ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.