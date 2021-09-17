DC visits various areas, checks cleanliness situation

(@FahadShabbir)

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Asghar Joiya visited various areas of the district and inspected the cleanliness situation there.

Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Jamil and municipal corporation officer Ahsan Inayat Sandhu also accompanied the DC during the visit.

The DC said that all resources were being utilised by the district administration for swift provision of basis facilities to citizen. He visited various areas including Shah Colony Jandyala Road, Gujranwala Road, Rehmat Colony, Mohalla Roshanpura, Gareeb Abad and Mohalla Shesh Mehal and reviewed the cleanliness arrangements, made by the municipal corporation.

Later, the DC visited District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital and inspected and inquired about the treatment facilities from the patients and their attendants.

Asghar Joiya said in order to provide best environment and best medical facilities to the citizens, all possible facilities are being provided on the direction of the Chief Minister of Punjab, which was all being checked on a daily basis.