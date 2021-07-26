DC vows to provide best facilities to patients in Covid ward

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Tariq Hussain Chandio Monday asked the people to strictly follow COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) otherwise the consequences of the current wave of COVID-19 would be very dangerous

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Tariq Hussain Chandio Monday asked the people to strictly follow COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) otherwise the consequences of the current wave of COVID-19 would be very dangerous.

During visit of COVID ward, established at Khairpur Medical College Hospital, DC was briefed that well-equipped COVID-19 ward has been activated with 11 ventilators, ICU and other facilities so that the hospital could accommodate more patients.

He said that medicines, food and other facilities should be available in the ward. He also directed the doctors and paramedical staff should be present in the ward for round the clock and best facilities would be provided to the patients and their families.