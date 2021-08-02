DC Zahid Shah inaugurates tree plantation drive in Sibi

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sibi Syed Zahid Shah inaugurated the tree plantation campaign in Sibi District on the occasion of Plant for Pakistan Day under billion Tree Tsunami Program.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Waheed Sharif Imrani, DHO Dr. Akbar Solangi, Deputy Director Agriculture Dr. Fazal Qureshi, District Education Officer Abdul Hameed Abro, MS Civil Hospital Dr. Sarwar Hashmi and other district and administrative officers were also present.

The DC said that in order to meet climate challenges, everyone should play their duty by planting at least two trees or three.

He said that green trees play an important role in eliminating environmental pollution and making the environment pleasant saying the Billion Tree project in Sibi district aims to plant 20,000 trees to prevent environmental pollution.

He said the tree is a symbol of blessing and it is a national treasure saying trees and plants have many benefits and their growth and care shows commitment to nature.

The DC said planting of trees and shrubs is being carried out all over the world in view of its importance.

He maintained planting of trees is a great virtue and caring of the trees should be given top priority so that the plants could become tenacious trees in order to reach beneficial of trees to the people of the area.

These plants will be planted along government education institutions, police line, hospital road and other highways, he noted.

District Forest Officer Jaffar Baloch said the Forest Department was playing a positive role in the development of the country to make the tree planting campaign a success.

He said 8,000 saplings will be distributed in the district and 3,000 saplings will be planted.

At least 20000 varieties of trees would be planted in different places including schools, government sectors and public places for achieving targets of tree plantation which would be increased for beautification of the areas.