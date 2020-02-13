DC Ziarat inspects construction of Mangi Dam

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Captain retired Mehrullah Badeni on Thursday inspected Mangi Dam to review its construction work and directed officials concerned to complete the project timely.

He said no compromise would be made on construction of Mangi Dam and its security and instructed officials to enhance security measures, said a press release issued here.

Assistant Commissioner Ijaz Sarwar accompanied the deputy commissioner during the visit.

Relevant officials briefed the DC Mehrullah about ongoing construction of the dam project in detail where the latter appreciated the efforts of the formers.

Later, the DC also visited levies station.