DCPC imposes fine of Rs. 75000 against profiteers during last one month

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :District Consumer Protection Council (DCPC) in crackdowns against profiteers and unhygienic food in different areas of the district lodged 23 FIRs and imposed a fine of Rs 75000 against violators during last one month.

A spokesman of DCPC told APP that as a part of the campaign against profiteers, district administration had directed the all relevant officials to show no leniency towards price list violators and take strict action against them, as defined by the law.

The spokesman has asked the traders to display the price list in front of their shops and also urged the consumers to check price lists provided by the city administration to the vendors, so that they may not pay in excess.

No one would be allowed to cheat the general public and action would be taken against the violators, he added.