DDAC chief directs provision of ration to quarantined areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman, District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC), Swat, Fazal Hakim Khan has directed provision of ration to quarantined areas of the district with immediate effect.

He said that they would not leave the people alone at this difficult juncture.

He issued these directives during his visit to quarantined localities of Mohallah Ishaq and Gumbat Mera, Swat on Tuesday.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Babuzai, Aamir Ali Shah and other officials also accompanied him.

On this occasion, the Chairman DDAC Swat also directed immediate provision of relief goods, conducting chlorine spray and dispatching of medical teams to the localities.

Speaking on the occasion, Fazal Hakim Khan said that financial and food assistance was being provided to the residents of Swat. He said that administration has been directed for speedy dispatching of ration to those localities.