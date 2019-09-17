DDWP approves 16 development schemes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ):Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) has approved 16 development schemes for provision of clean drinking water, sewerage and upgradation of roads across the division.

According to details total Rs 1.63 billion would be spent for upgradation and extension of 16 old and new schemes.

This was disclosed here in the DDWP meeting chaired by Commissioner Sargodha Zafar Iqbal Sheikh, here Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Director Development Qadeer Ahmed, all four Deputy Commissioners of district Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakkar and Khushab, Superintending Engineers (SEs) of Public Health Engineering, Building, Highway and Irrigation departments, Director Local Government (LG), Deputy Director Technical and other concerned officials.

The meeting extended completion period of eight development schemes of the Public Health Engineering department till 2022 in which Rs 80 million would be spent for water supply scheme of Bhera, Rs 105.6 million on sewerage and drainage schemes of Chak number 4, 5,7,65 SBs and Hujan village.

It was further informed that total Rs 100 million on PCC schemes in Jhawrian area, Rs 84 million on sewerage and drainage schemes of Bhagtanwala rural areas, Rs 152.4 million for sewerage schemes in Kotmomin, Rs 93.

1 million for drainage and PCC schemes in Miani area.

A total Rs 60 million to be spent on drainage schemes in 60 N-B, Khizarabad, Ghausia-Mehria colony and Rs 99 million for provision of clean drinking water in Sargodha city areas including Farooq colony, Imtiazabad and Cantonment areas.

The DDWP has also approved renovation of three schemes of road sector including Bhera, Jhawarian Bharth via Gangowal, Bharath New, Link Khursheed to Bhera - Jhawrian road of 10.95 kilometer with Rs 133.3 million.

The extension of Tibi Mor to MM road and Chorwala Mor Sargodha road via choorwala village road of total 13.50 kilometer road.

In district Mianwali, Rs 197.2 million would be spent on roads of Jandanwala to Dulewala 18 KM road, From Joya city to Baranga Adda via Chishtian wali population, Pai LKhel Tehsil Darya Khan District Bhakkar total 6 km carpet road would be constructed with Rs 66 million.

The DDWP has also approved five new schemes of worth Rs 6.2 million including Kalabagh-Shakardara road Mianwali, Sodi Mor to Sodi Kalan, Bekh District Khushab, Hulmeri to Head Paka district Mianwali, Headpaka to Aliwali road, Sial Hasanabad road to Shahani adda district Bhakkar and during 2019-20 Rs 175 million would be spent on these scheme.