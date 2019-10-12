UrduPoint.com
DDWP Approves 7 Development Schemes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 02:14 PM

Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) has approved another seven schemes of development in the region

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) has approved another seven schemes of development in the region.

The meeting of DDWP was presided over by Commissioner Sargodha Shaeikh Zafar Iqbal here on Saturday and attended by SE Building Suhail Ahmad, Director Development Ch Qadeer Ahamd, Director Colleges Dildar Hussain and deputy director technical Rana Shahid.

The meeting approved the construction of a new BS Block at the Govt Ambala College Sargodha and provision of facilities at Govt Degree Colleges for Women Bhera and Mianwali.

While, the sub-committee of DDWP gave approval for revising the estimated amount on the on-ongoing schemes of Govt College Shahnikdar, Govt Boys College Bhabhra, Govt Girls College Khushab Road and Govt Post-graduate College Bhakhar.

The subcommittee has also approved the scheme for the construction of Staff Colony for Building Department in Sillanwali.

