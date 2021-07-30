UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DDWP Approves Eight New Projects

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 04:40 PM

DDWP approves eight new projects

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :A meeting of the Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Dr Farah Masood at her office here on Friday.

The meeting approved eight new development projects, including two schemes of the health department in Khushab and one of road, one of water supply in Mianwali and four schemes of roads in Bhakkar district.

The meeting was informed that work was underway on 943 different schemes worth Rs 19.25 billion of various departments in the division under the annual development programme.

The commissioner said development projects should be completed on time and negligence in the construction of projects would not be tolerated.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners Sargodha Naila Baqir,Khushab Muhammad Hamza Salik, Bhakkar Syed Musa Razaand officers concerned.

Related Topics

Water Road Farah Sargodha Bhakkar Khushab Mianwali Billion

Recent Stories

Cotton crop cultivated over 1.88 million hectares

13 minutes ago

4 test positive for corona-virus in east China's X ..

13 minutes ago

Five gamblers arrested; Rs 17,900 cash stake money ..

13 minutes ago

German Social Democrat Candidate Scholz Could Win ..

25 minutes ago

Google.org contributes USD7.5 Million in grants an ..

34 minutes ago

Coronavirus claims 24 more lives ; 579 new cases r ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.