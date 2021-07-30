DDWP approves eight new projects

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :A meeting of the Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Dr Farah Masood at her office here on Friday.

The meeting approved eight new development projects, including two schemes of the health department in Khushab and one of road, one of water supply in Mianwali and four schemes of roads in Bhakkar district.

The meeting was informed that work was underway on 943 different schemes worth Rs 19.25 billion of various departments in the division under the annual development programme.

The commissioner said development projects should be completed on time and negligence in the construction of projects would not be tolerated.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners Sargodha Naila Baqir,Khushab Muhammad Hamza Salik, Bhakkar Syed Musa Razaand officers concerned.