De-silting At Shiekhupura, Narwala Roads Completed

Umer Jamshaid 17 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 03:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) started de-silting campaign across the city which to ensure trouble free sewerage system during rainy days.

A spokesman of the agency said on Monday that heavy machinery was being used to de-silt the sewerage channels and drains so that rainwater could be drained out easily.

However, de-silting of drains and channels at Sheikhupura Roadand Narwala Road has been completed.

