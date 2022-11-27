DEA organizes sports competition

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :The District education Authority (DEA) organized sports competition at the tehsil and district levels including cricket, hockey, football, volleyball, tug-of-war, badminton, basketball, table tennis, cycling and athletics.

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Narowal Muhammed Shah Rukh Niazi the board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Gujranwala arranged the event.

In this regard, the final hockey match was played between Government High school Narowal and Government Higher Secondary School Mengri at the ground of Government High School Narowal.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Narowal Zohaib Ahmed Anjum was the chief guest of the final match.

CEO Education Andreas Bhatti, DSO Rana Muhammed Asghar, DIO Ehsan-ul-Haq Chaudhry were also present on this occasion.

The chief guest congratulated the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Education Authority Andreas Bhatti and Assistant Education Officer (Physical) Abdul Wahdad Tatla, District Convener and Principal Government High School Narowal Mian Muhammed Saleem onthe successful organization of sports competition and appreciated their efforts in makingthe tournament successful.