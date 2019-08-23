UrduPoint.com
Dead Bodies Of Couple Recovered

Fri 23rd August 2019 | 12:30 AM

Dead bodies of couple recovered

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Dead bodies of a man and his wife were recovered from a house at Quaid Millat Colony, Kot Lakhpat area, here on Thursday.

Police said that the both committed suicide by hanging themselves.

On information, police concerned reached the spot and took the bodies into custody which were later identified as Bashir Ahmad and his wife Nasrin.

Police have started investigation.

