UrduPoint.com

Dead Bodies Of Two Young Men Pulled Out From River

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 10:53 PM

The dead bodies of two young men who were drowned in the Indus river on Friday while recording videos for the Tiktok App were pulled out from the river by the local divers here Saturday

According to the police, three young men were drowned in the river, out of which one was rescued but the bodies of two others, 18 years old Ali Hassan and 16 years old Sumair Ali could not be found by the sunset on Friday.

The search resumed on Saturday and the bodies were fished out from the river near Latifabad where the incident was happened at unit 10 area.

The deceased were residents of Latifabad unit 6 and GOR colony.

The bodies were shifted to the Liaquat University Hospital for thelegal formalities and were later handed over to their families for burial.

