Death Anniversary Of Comedian Babbu Baral Observed
Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2024 | 11:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) The 13th death anniversary of renowned comedian and actor of stage, television and film industry, Ayub Akhtar, popularly known as Babbu Baral was observed on Tuesday.
Babbu Baral began his professional career as comedian from Gujranwala in 1982.
After sometime, he started work at Open Air Theater in Bagh e Jinnah, Lahore.
He was awarded "Tamgha-e-Imtiaz" and "Sitara-e-Imtiaz" for his services.
‘Shartiya Mithay’ is his one of the most popular stage dramas.
He had been suffering from cancer, hepatitis and kidney disease and was being treated at a private hospital.
Babu Baral passed away after a prolonged illness at the age of 47 on this day in 2011, at Lahore.
