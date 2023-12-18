Death anniversary of renowned writer, novelist Shaukat Siddiqui observed

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published December 18, 2023 | 06:11 PM

Death anniversary of renowned writer, novelist, journalist, and columnist Shaukat Siddiqui was observed on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Death anniversary of renowned writer, novelist, journalist, and columnist Shaukat Siddiqui was observed on Monday.

Born in Lucknow on March 20, 1923, Shaukat Siddiqui's literary journey unfolded against the backdrop of significant historical events, culminating in his relocation to Karachi after the partition of India.

His novel 'Khuda Ki Basti,' stands as a testament to his literary prowess, earning him the prestigious Adamjee Literary Award in 1960. The novel not only received acclaim on Pakistan Television in 1969, but also achieved global recognition through translations into over 40 languages.

Among his notable works also included novel 'Jangloos,' initially serialized in a digest and later adapted for Pakistan Television, further cementing Siddiqui's impact on Urdu literature.

Shaukat Siddiqui's literary repertoire is diverse and includes 'Teisra Aadmi,' 'Andhera Aur Andhera,' 'Raton Ka Sheher,' 'Raat Ki Ankhein,' 'Coca Billy,' 'Kimia Ghar,' 'Shareef Aadmi,' 'Ishq Ke Do Char Din' (a collection of short stories), 'Char Deewarein Aur Kamine Gah' (a novel), 'Tabaqati Jaddojahad,' and 'Bunyadi Parasti' (collections of newspaper columns).

Beyond his literary pursuits, Shaukat Siddiqui served as the editor of two newspapers 'Inqalam' and 'Musaawat'.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions, he was awarded the President's Award for Performance and the prestigious Sitara-e-Imtiaz. The Pakistan Academy of Letters bestowed upon him the 'Kamal-e-Fun Award' in 2002 and the 'International Promotion of Urdu Literature Award' in 2004.

Shaukat Siddiqui breathed his last on December 18, 2006, in Karachi.

