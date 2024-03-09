Open Menu

Death Anniversary Of Well-known Singer Pathanay Khan Observed

Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2024 | 10:30 PM

Death anniversary of well-known singer Pathanay Khan observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) The 24th death anniversary of famous Saraiki folk singer Pathanay Khan was observed on Saturday.

Pathane Khan earned world-wide fame through singing Sufi poetry, Ghazals and lok songs.

Born in 1926 at Basti Tambu Wali in Kot Addu, district Muzaffargarh,

Pathanay Khan has mostly sung Kafiis based upon the poetry of Baba Bullay Shah, Khuwaja Ghulam Fareed, Pir Mehar Ali Shah and many other popular Sufi poets.

The government of Pakistan awarded him with Pride of Performance in 1979.

Pathanay Khan died on March 9 in 2000 at his native town in Kot Addu at the age of 74.

Related Topics

Pakistan Died Muzaffargarh Mehar Kot Addu March Government

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in m ..

PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash

4 hours ago
 Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

5 hours ago
 Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at C ..

Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill

6 hours ago
 Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with ..

Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances

6 hours ago
 PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

6 hours ago
 Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations ag ..

Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam

7 hours ago
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic i ..

Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues

7 hours ago
 Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing ..

Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries

7 hours ago
 Army fully prepared to defend motherland against a ..

Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024

14 hours ago
 Collective forum to be established to resolve cust ..

Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan