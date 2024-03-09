Death Anniversary Of Well-known Singer Pathanay Khan Observed
Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2024 | 10:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) The 24th death anniversary of famous Saraiki folk singer Pathanay Khan was observed on Saturday.
Pathane Khan earned world-wide fame through singing Sufi poetry, Ghazals and lok songs.
Born in 1926 at Basti Tambu Wali in Kot Addu, district Muzaffargarh,
Pathanay Khan has mostly sung Kafiis based upon the poetry of Baba Bullay Shah, Khuwaja Ghulam Fareed, Pir Mehar Ali Shah and many other popular Sufi poets.
The government of Pakistan awarded him with Pride of Performance in 1979.
Pathanay Khan died on March 9 in 2000 at his native town in Kot Addu at the age of 74.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024
Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistani embassy in Dakar hosts reception9 minutes ago
-
Smart technology, applications to improve services in Prophet's Mosque18 minutes ago
-
LHC CJ chairs full court meeting to discuss swift disposal of cases18 minutes ago
-
PAEC centres have introduced over 150 crop varieties: Dr Raja Ali Raza19 minutes ago
-
12.6-kg cannabis, 3.3-kg opium seized, accused arrested19 minutes ago
-
Pakistan embassy hosts flavorful extravaganza in Brussels29 minutes ago
-
PLRA DG terms proposed land record services for expats grand step49 minutes ago
-
Asif Zardari to unite all provinces, believes Shafay49 minutes ago
-
Consensus and reconciliation is way forward: Tarar1 hour ago
-
SSP Larkana holds meeting on Ramazan security plan1 hour ago
-
Sharjeel says Zardari to strengthen federation as President1 hour ago
-
District administration begins enforcement of official prices prior to Ramazan1 hour ago