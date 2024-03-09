Death anniversary of well-known singer Pathanay Khan observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) The 24th death anniversary of famous Saraiki folk singer Pathanay Khan was observed on Saturday.

Pathane Khan earned world-wide fame through singing Sufi poetry, Ghazals and lok songs.

Born in 1926 at Basti Tambu Wali in Kot Addu, district Muzaffargarh,

Pathanay Khan has mostly sung Kafiis based upon the poetry of Baba Bullay Shah, Khuwaja Ghulam Fareed, Pir Mehar Ali Shah and many other popular Sufi poets.

The government of Pakistan awarded him with Pride of Performance in 1979.

Pathanay Khan died on March 9 in 2000 at his native town in Kot Addu at the age of 74.