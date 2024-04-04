Open Menu

Death Of Father-in-law Of Director Information Sukkur Condoled

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2024 | 09:00 PM

Death of father-in-law of Director Information Sukkur condoled

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Secretary Information Sindh Nadeem- u- Rehman Memon, Director General Information Muhammad Saleem Khan and Director Information Muhammad Yousif Kabooro condoled with Director Information Sukkur Jahangir Abro on the death of his father-in-law.

In a condolence message on Thursday, they prayed that Almighty Allah may grant the deceased a place in Jannat al-Firdous and grant patience to the bereaved family during this difficult time.

Related Topics

Sindh Sukkur May Family

Recent Stories

UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational refor ..

UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars

12 minutes ago
 Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Repo ..

Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran

Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran

14 minutes ago
 Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tun ..

Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake

14 minutes ago
 Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about univ ..

Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises

14 minutes ago
 IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease a ..

IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease analysis

14 minutes ago
Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for ..

Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for Trader Friendly Scheme: FBR

14 minutes ago
 Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underg ..

Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underground water

34 minutes ago
 Shaheed Zulfiqa Ali Bhutto laid foundation democra ..

Shaheed Zulfiqa Ali Bhutto laid foundation democracy: Balochistan CM

25 minutes ago
 Provision of quality agri inputs to farmers being ..

Provision of quality agri inputs to farmers being ensured: Syed Ashiq Kirmani

25 minutes ago
 Minister urges politicians to prioritise national ..

Minister urges politicians to prioritise national interests over conspiracy poli ..

25 minutes ago
 ZAB’s 45th death anniversary observed

ZAB’s 45th death anniversary observed

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan