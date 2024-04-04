Death Of Father-in-law Of Director Information Sukkur Condoled
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2024 | 09:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Secretary Information Sindh Nadeem- u- Rehman Memon, Director General Information Muhammad Saleem Khan and Director Information Muhammad Yousif Kabooro condoled with Director Information Sukkur Jahangir Abro on the death of his father-in-law.
In a condolence message on Thursday, they prayed that Almighty Allah may grant the deceased a place in Jannat al-Firdous and grant patience to the bereaved family during this difficult time.
