Death row prisoner dies in Sargodha

SARGODJA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) -:A man was died in district Jail Mianwali on Tuesday.

Police sources said that a prisoner,Muhammad Abdullah,resident of chak 155/NB tehsil Sillanwali,district Sargodha died of cardiac attack in district jail Mianwali.

Prisoner Abdullah had murdered his opponent tehsil nazim Raja Changez Shaukat in 2009 over old enmity. Earlier,the court had awarded death sentence to Abdullah and he was shifted to Mianwali jail.