Death Toll From Pakistani Airstrikes in Afghan Province of Khost Rises to 44 - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) The number of deaths from the Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan's eastern province of Khost has increased to 44, a source in the provincial healthcare department told Sputnik on Sunday.

Afghan news agency Khaama Press reported on Saturday that dozens of people died due to airstrikes in the Afghan provinces of Khost and Kunar. The overall death toll in the provinces was previously 39 people, including five children and a woman. The acting Afghan foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, has summoned the Pakistani ambassador to Kabul to lodge a protest over the airstrikes.

According to the source, some of the people who may have died in the airstrikes have not been found yet.

In 2021, the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) led a major offensive in Afghanistan during the withdrawal of the US troops from the country and took over Kabul in August. In September, the radical group established an interim government.