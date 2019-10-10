Debrief Of Pakistan Navy’s Operational exercise Ribat-2019 Held At Karachi

The debrief session of Pakistan Navy’s Operational Exercise RIBAT-2019 was held at Pakistan Navy Tactical School (PNTS), Karachi.Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat graced the occasion as Chief Guest

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th October, 2019) The debrief session of Pakistan Navy’s Operational Exercise RIBAT-2019 was held at Pakistan Navy Tactical School (PNTS), Karachi.Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

Speaking at the occasion, Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat while expressing satisfaction on the combat readiness of Pakistan Navy fighting units, highlighted that joint operational exercises are the essence of today’s modern warfare which afford desired level of training to undertake defence of the motherland. The Chief Guest during interaction with officers and men appreciated their morale, level of preparedness and resolve to defend maritime frontiers of the country. He emphasized that Pakistan is a peace loving country and wants peace and prosperity in the region; however, any act of aggression or misadventure will receive a befitting response.

Pakistan Navy is fully capable to counter any act of aggression by the adversary. He also appreciated the efforts put in by the exercise participants for practically manifesting war fighting plans in North Arabian Sea.

Pakistan Navy’s platforms and personnel remain vigilant and combat ready to guard the sea frontiers and defending Pakistan’s maritime interests. Pakistan Navy will continue to hone skills of its personnel through conduct of such joint exercises in sync with other services in future.

RIBAT series of exercises are focused on validating Pakistan Navy’s war fighting concepts under evolving multi-faceted threats, ranging from conventional to Grey-Hybrid warfare. In this regard, during RIBAT-2019, special emphasis was laid to manifest war plans of Pakistan Navy in sync with Pakistan Air Force to achieve higher level of synergy between the two sister services