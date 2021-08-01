UrduPoint.com

Decent Attitude Important For Success In Policing Affairs: IGP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Success in policing affairs could be ensured through decent attitude and there is a dire to behave politely with the citizens in order to control violations and traffic system in the capital.

Inspector General of Islamabad Police Qazi Jamil ur Rehman expressed these views while addressing policemen in `Police Darbar' here at Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) Headquarters.

The event was attended by senior police officials and large number of policemen while Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Syed Karar Hussain briefed the IGP about various steps being taken to ensure safe road environment in the city.

The SSP (Traffic) also made various suggestion for welfare of policemen and resolving their issues. IGP Islamabad assured to look into it and would resolve amicably.

The IGP categorically asked all police officials to focus on safe road environment and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to citizens. Addressing the policemen, he said Almighty Allah has given an opportunity to you through this institution to help the people in distress. He urged policemen to do best for their destiny, the World hereafter, and bring good name to the department through hard work as well as commitment.

Islamabad police chief said that licensing department should issue licenses on merit because it is vital step toward safe road environment. He also directed all ITP's personnel to adopt courteous attitude with citizens and road users as decent behavior is key to successful policing.

The IGP directed to follow operational codes of the force including equal implementation of law, polite attitude and ensure immediate help to the road users in case of any problem to them. He said that ITP is role model force and its functioning would be further improved.

He said discipline in any force is crucial for its success and it ensures respects among the citizens. He asked to behave decently while interacting with citizens and visitors as they play a key role in setting the image about the force.

He said visitors should appreciate courteous attitude of Islamabad policemen while going back to their areas as their positive feedback would be great acknowledgement for the force.

The IGP directed to provide the best possible facilities to the policemen performing duties in tough weather conditions and make police posts at main chowks `good-looking'.

