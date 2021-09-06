UrduPoint.com

Defence Day Rallies Take Out In Larkana

The Defence Day was celebrated with patriotic fervour in the Larkana division on Monday, to pay homage and rich tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan armed forces who sacrificed their lives in line with the protecting motherland on September 6,1965

Special prayers were offered for progress and prosperity of the nation and Fateh and Quran Khawani were also held for the martyrs in Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts of the division.

The people from various walks of life paid homage to heroes (martyrs) of Pakistan who had sacrificed for their beloved homeland.

In this connection dozens of rallies, events, programmes and seminars were organised across Kashmore to highlight the significance of the day.

Whereas different schools and colleges of the division organised various programmes where the students sang patriotic national songs and also prayed for the country.

In Larkana city, a rally was taken out from Government Pilot Higher Secondary school Larkana and culminated at SSP Chowk by the District Administration in collaboration with Civil Society and NGOs to pay homage and rich tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan Armed Forces and others, who sacrificed their lives for their country on September 6,1965.

The rally led by Deputy Commissioner Larkana Tariq Manzoor Chandio, Assistant Commissioner Larkana Ahmed Ali Soomro, ADC-I Larkana Ms. Sonia Kaleem Malik, District Officers education Larkana.

The people from all walks of life, including Teachers, social workers, Scouts, citizens and others participated in the rally.

The rally marched on main roads of the city while the participants were holding banners and placards inscribed with different slogans. They also chanted slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad' and 'Pak-Army Zindabad' and others.

On the occasion, Larkana Deputy Commissioner Tariq Manzoor Chandio Dasti paid glowing tributes to the personnel of armed forces for sacrificing their lives for the defence of the country.

He expressed the resolve that the entire nation would stand shoulder to shoulder with Pak-Army, Navy and Air Force for the defence of the country, if the need arose. He said they salute the courage and bravery of the martyrs.

He further said that September 6,1965 reminded the nation of heroic acts of country's forces.

