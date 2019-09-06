UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Defense Day Of Pakistan Observed In AJK With Renewed Pledge

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 10:24 PM

Defense Day of Pakistan observed in AJK with renewed pledge

Like other parts of the country, the Defense Day of Pakistan was also observed in Azad Jammu & Kashmir with great enthusiasm and devotion coupled with the renewal of the pledge to give all kind of sacrifices for the defense of the motherland if required

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) : Like other parts of the country, the Defense Day of Pakistan was also observed in Azad Jammu & Kashmir with great enthusiasm and devotion coupled with the renewal of the pledge to give all kind of sacrifices for the defense of the motherland if required.

In line with the decision of the government of Pakistan, the Defense Day of the country was marked this year, as the Defense Day of Kashmir as part of solidarity with the people of locked down Occupied Kashmir, the innocent people of which are long suffering from Indian atrocities with intensified barbarism by the Indian occupational forces following the sinister act by Modi's government of revoking special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed valley of Jammu & Kashmir State.

The Day dawned with special prayers, at Fajr in the mosques across the liberated territory of AJK for the stability, defense, progress and prosperity of Pakistan, the early success of the Kashmir freedom movement and the immediate end of the siege of the curfew-clamped and restrictions riddled bleeding Occupied valley of Kashmir.

Special ceremonies to this effect were held in various parts of AJK including Mirpur, Muzaffarabaad, Bagh, Rawalakot, Palandri, Hattiyan, Haveili, Kotli, Bhimbher and Neelam valley to pay glowing tributes to the martyrs of the 1965 Indo-Pak war. The people paid rich tributes to the brave armed forces of Pakistan and ghazis who effectively responded and rebuffed the wicked enemy's attack on Pakistan in the darkness of the night on this day in 1965.

In a simple ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Qaiser Aurangzeb and others laid the floral wreathes on the graves of the martyrs including the martyrs of Operation Zerb-e-Azab Lt. Col. Mirza Imran Arshad Jiraal, Naib Subedar Muneer Hussain and others.

Sharing their views on the occasion, Prof. Mirza Arshad Jiraal, father of the martyred Lt. Col. Imran Arshad and others paid rich tributes to the martyrs of Indo-Pak wars besides operations Radul Fasaad and Zerb-a-Azab.

Special ceremonies were held by various social, political and public organizations to highlight the importance of the Day.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Attack Occupied Kashmir Martyrs Shaheed Jammu Progress Rawalakot Mirpur Kotli Bagh Neelam Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Government

Recent Stories

University of Karachi observes Defense Day

2 minutes ago

IGP Punjab pays homage to sacrifices of Pakistan a ..

2 minutes ago

Shahid Afridi visits home of martyr PAF pilot Mari ..

2 minutes ago

Petroleum Division commemorates Defence day

2 minutes ago

Country's defence is in safe hands: Sh. Rashid

19 minutes ago

Rashid's all-round show puts Afghanistan on top

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.