Defense Day of Pakistan observed in AJK with renewed pledge

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) : Like other parts of the country, the Defense Day of Pakistan was also observed in Azad Jammu & Kashmir with great enthusiasm and devotion coupled with the renewal of the pledge to give all kind of sacrifices for the defense of the motherland if required.

In line with the decision of the government of Pakistan, the Defense Day of the country was marked this year, as the Defense Day of Kashmir as part of solidarity with the people of locked down Occupied Kashmir, the innocent people of which are long suffering from Indian atrocities with intensified barbarism by the Indian occupational forces following the sinister act by Modi's government of revoking special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed valley of Jammu & Kashmir State.

The Day dawned with special prayers, at Fajr in the mosques across the liberated territory of AJK for the stability, defense, progress and prosperity of Pakistan, the early success of the Kashmir freedom movement and the immediate end of the siege of the curfew-clamped and restrictions riddled bleeding Occupied valley of Kashmir.

Special ceremonies to this effect were held in various parts of AJK including Mirpur, Muzaffarabaad, Bagh, Rawalakot, Palandri, Hattiyan, Haveili, Kotli, Bhimbher and Neelam valley to pay glowing tributes to the martyrs of the 1965 Indo-Pak war. The people paid rich tributes to the brave armed forces of Pakistan and ghazis who effectively responded and rebuffed the wicked enemy's attack on Pakistan in the darkness of the night on this day in 1965.

In a simple ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Qaiser Aurangzeb and others laid the floral wreathes on the graves of the martyrs including the martyrs of Operation Zerb-e-Azab Lt. Col. Mirza Imran Arshad Jiraal, Naib Subedar Muneer Hussain and others.

Sharing their views on the occasion, Prof. Mirza Arshad Jiraal, father of the martyred Lt. Col. Imran Arshad and others paid rich tributes to the martyrs of Indo-Pak wars besides operations Radul Fasaad and Zerb-a-Azab.

Special ceremonies were held by various social, political and public organizations to highlight the importance of the Day.