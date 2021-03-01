UrduPoint.com
Defense, Economic JVs With Pakistan In Progress : C.G Of Qatar

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 10:19 PM

Consul General of Qatar, Mishal M. Al-Ansari on Monday said that many joint ventures between Pakistan and Qatar in defense production and training, and industries like food and agriculture were in pipeline.

He was speaking at a meeting with members of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry during his visit to the association's office.

President of KATI Saleem-uz-Zamman, Head of KATI's Standing Committee on Diplomatic Affairs Rashid Ahmed Siddiqui, Senior Vice President Zaki Ahmed Sharif, Vice President Nighat Awan, former presidents of KATI Farhan-ur-Rehman, Masood Naqi, Danish Khan, Shaikh Fazl-e-Jalil, Ehtishmuddin, Syed Johar Qandhari also were present, said KATI statement on Monday.

Qatar's Consul General in Karachi, Mishal M Al-Ansari acknowledged the successful strategy of Pakistan against Covid-19 pandemic, which had been appreciated by World Health Organization and other international organizations.

He informed that Qatar also provided medical assistance to show solidarity with Pakistan. He said LNG agreement between Pakistan and Qatar was a great milestone in bilateral trade relations. During the visit to Qatar by Pakistan's Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Bajawa, in a meeting with his counterpart, bilateral cooperation was extended to defense trainings.

The Consul General said that though end of blockade by some gulf countries would speed up his country's journey of prosperity yet we have learned a lot during these three tough years. During this period, Qatar had developed capability in various fields especially in fresh food production and processing.

Al-Ansari said despite terrible conditions due to COVID-19, Qatar was fully prepared for FIFA World Cup 2022 and many mega infrastructural projects had been completed.

He mentioned that his government had already increased Pakistani workforce in Qatar up to 150,000 and in coming years there was plan to increase it at least by two times.

He said that number of companies with 100 per cent Pakistani ownership were increasing significantly.

President KATI, Salmeem-uz-Zaman briefed the Consul General on economic potential of Korangi industrial area.

He said that KATI welcomed the LNG agreement between Pakistan and Qatar and wished this would be beneficial for the both countries. Gas shortage had been a question of survival for industry in Pakistan. Besides energy sector , the both countries could explore many new avenues for joint ventures and trade.

