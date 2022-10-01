UrduPoint.com

Delay In Water Development Schemes Not To Be Tolerated: MD Wasa

Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2022 | 10:25 PM

The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad said that unnecessary delay in approved sewerage and water development schemes will not be tolerated

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad said that unnecessary delay in approved sewerage and water development schemes will not be tolerated.

He said this, while presiding over a weekly performance meeting of the department here on Saturday.

He said that out of 150,000 registered complaints, more than 148,000 had been resolved.

All towns directors had been directed to complete the desilting of drains and sewerage lines.

In the meeting instructions were also issued to suspend water connections of societies and plazas which were defaulters. The MD said that technology should be used to increase the revenue of the department.

