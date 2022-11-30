Delegation, 117th NMC calls on CJP

A 60-member delegation of National School of Public Policy (NSPP), comprising of the Rector NSPP, faculty members and course participants of 117th National Management Course from various services/occupational groups of Civil Bureaucracy of Pakistan called on Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial in the Supreme Court on Wednesday as a part of their inland study tour

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :A 60-member delegation of National school of Public Policy (NSPP), comprising of the Rector NSPP, faculty members and course participants of 117th National Management Course from various services/occupational groups of Civil Bureaucracy of Pakistan called on Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial in the Supreme Court on Wednesday as a part of their inland study tour.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial welcomed the delegation and said that bureaucracy being executive cadre of the country was mandated with the task of execution of policies so as to address public grievances and provide them prompt relief.

It had been observed that delays in decision-making and reluctance to ensure effective service delivery not only overburdens the judiciary but also add to the despondency and miseries of the people.

Dr. Ijaz Munir, Rector of National School of Public Policy thanked the Chief Justice on behalf of the participants for sparing time for them besides providing them with his valuable views and presented souvenirs to Chief Justice of Pakistan as token of remembrance and a gesture of goodwill.

The chief justice also reciprocated by presenting a memento on the occasion.