UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Delegation Of Ambassadors Calls On Sindh Governor

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 04:50 PM

Delegation of ambassadors calls on Sindh Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Tuesday said that Pakistani nation would continue to support Kashmiris' right to self-determination until the last drop of blood.

Talking to a delegation of ambassadors including Ambassador of Croatia Drago Stambuk, Ambassador of Ghana Muhammaf Sayuti Yahya Iddi and Ambassador of Cyprus Petros T. Nacouzis, who called on him, the governor said that Pakistan would continue to raise Kashmir issue and expose Indian atrocities in the disputed valley, according to a statement.

The delegation members indicated strong support for Pakistan's stance on the issue of Kashmir. They expressed that the resolution to the issue was only possible according to UN resolutions.

Imran Ismail informed the delegation that Pakistan was an emerging economy with huge investment opportunities.

He said the country had huge potential for investments in its tourism sector.

The governor said that increasing bilateral trade in various sectors was the need of the hour.

Imran Ismail said that Pakistan had some of the best beaches, valleys, high mountains, beautiful rivers and tourist destinations.

He said the world should see that Pakistan was transforming. The matters pertaining to bilateral cooperation, bilateral trade, regional situation, Indian atrocities in Kashmir, Afghan peace and other issues of mutual interest were discussed in detail during the meeting.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India Afghanistan Resolution World Governor United Nations Cyprus Croatia Ghana Best Blood

Recent Stories

UAE takes part in IAEA General Conference; discuss ..

2 hours ago

Arab Women Sports Tournament 2020 to kick off in F ..

2 hours ago

COMSATS University And The Abdus Salam Internation ..

2 hours ago

Dubai to host Government Foresight Summit

2 hours ago

Ajman Crown Prince, New Zealand Ambassador review ..

3 hours ago

OFID approves US$318m for operations in developing ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.