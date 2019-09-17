Delegation of ambassadors calls on Sindh Governor

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Tuesday said that Pakistani nation would continue to support Kashmiris' right to self-determination until the last drop of blood.

Talking to a delegation of ambassadors including Ambassador of Croatia Drago Stambuk, Ambassador of Ghana Muhammaf Sayuti Yahya Iddi and Ambassador of Cyprus Petros T. Nacouzis, who called on him, the governor said that Pakistan would continue to raise Kashmir issue and expose Indian atrocities in the disputed valley, according to a statement.

The delegation members indicated strong support for Pakistan's stance on the issue of Kashmir. They expressed that the resolution to the issue was only possible according to UN resolutions.

Imran Ismail informed the delegation that Pakistan was an emerging economy with huge investment opportunities.

He said the country had huge potential for investments in its tourism sector.

The governor said that increasing bilateral trade in various sectors was the need of the hour.

Imran Ismail said that Pakistan had some of the best beaches, valleys, high mountains, beautiful rivers and tourist destinations.

He said the world should see that Pakistan was transforming. The matters pertaining to bilateral cooperation, bilateral trade, regional situation, Indian atrocities in Kashmir, Afghan peace and other issues of mutual interest were discussed in detail during the meeting.