Delegation of Radisson Blue Hotel calls on Ambassador of Pakistan, discusses Trade exhibition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :A delegation of Radisson Blu Hotel staff members called on Ahmed Ali Sirohey Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Pakistan Niger and discussed the feasibility of the first Pakistan Niger Trade Exhibition to be held in June 2021.

Director General of Radisson Blu Hotel and staff members were received on January 25 2021, said a press release received here on Monday.

They presented their compliments to the government of Pakistan and thanked The Embassy's collaboration with the Hotel. They also informed restrictions regarding social distancing and sanitary measures of Covid 19 pandemic.

The Ambassador appreciated their visit and discussed the feasibility of the first Pakistan Niger Trade exhibition in June 2021.

The hotel team apprised the Ambassador that the package of four days would be in the range of $1000 per person. It includes room, three times meal, tea coffee, transport, city tour and conference, B2B meetings.

He also highlighted on the coming event of Pakistan National Day on March 23rd.

The Ambassador Ahmed Ali Sirohey informed them that it should be arranged in a befitting manner. The menu must be pure Pakistani and VIP catering on the tables be ensured.

Moreover multimedia and comfortable sitting be ensured. The hotel administration assured their best service for the national day of Pakistan.