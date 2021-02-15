UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Delegation Of Radisson Blue Hotel Calls On Ambassador Of Pakistan, Discusses Trade Exhibition

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 09:22 PM

Delegation of Radisson Blue Hotel calls on Ambassador of Pakistan, discusses Trade exhibition

A delegation of Radisson Blu Hotel staff members called on Ahmed Ali Sirohey Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Pakistan Niger and discussed the feasibility of the first Pakistan Niger Trade Exhibition to be held in June 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :A delegation of Radisson Blu Hotel staff members called on Ahmed Ali Sirohey Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Pakistan Niger and discussed the feasibility of the first Pakistan Niger Trade Exhibition to be held in June 2021.

Director General of Radisson Blu Hotel and staff members were received on January 25 2021, said a press release received here on Monday.

They presented their compliments to the government of Pakistan and thanked The Embassy's collaboration with the Hotel. They also informed restrictions regarding social distancing and sanitary measures of Covid 19 pandemic.

The Ambassador appreciated their visit and discussed the feasibility of the first Pakistan Niger Trade exhibition in June 2021.

The hotel team apprised the Ambassador that the package of four days would be in the range of $1000 per person. It includes room, three times meal, tea coffee, transport, city tour and conference, B2B meetings.

He also highlighted on the coming event of Pakistan National Day on March 23rd.

The Ambassador Ahmed Ali Sirohey informed them that it should be arranged in a befitting manner. The menu must be pure Pakistani and VIP catering on the tables be ensured.

Moreover multimedia and comfortable sitting be ensured. The hotel administration assured their best service for the national day of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hotel Visit Radisson Niger January March June Event Government Best

Recent Stories

Experts provide guidance to businesses on UAE Econ ..

23 minutes ago

Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determinat ..

23 minutes ago

Tabreed reports 16.5% increase in 2020 net income ..

38 minutes ago

Restaurateurs Protest in Genoa, Block Roads After ..

21 seconds ago

Nawaz's passport to be canceled on Feb16: Sh Rashi ..

22 seconds ago

Schwarz slaloms past Pinturault for world combined ..

24 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.