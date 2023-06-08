Delegation Of Turkmenistan Called On Prime Minister Of Pakistan

The second day of the visit, the delegation of Turkmenistan headed by Mr. Maksat Babayev, State Minister – Chairman of State Concern “Turkmengas”, called on Honorable Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. During the meeting, the Turkmen side briefed the Prime Minister on the progress in the implementation of large-scale joint projects between Turkmenistan and Pakistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8 June, 2023) The second day of the visit, the delegation of Turkmenistan headed by Mr. Maksat Babayev, State Minister – Chairman of State Concern “Turkmengas”, called on Honorable Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

During the meeting, the Turkmen side briefed the Prime Minister on the progress in the implementation of large-scale joint projects between Turkmenistan and Pakistan. The Prime Minister of Pakistan reiterated the support of the Government of Pakistan for the early completion of the Turkmenistan – Afghanistan – Pakistan – India (TAPI) Gas Pipeline Project and Turkmenistan – Afghanistan – Pakistan Embassy of Turkmenistan inthe Islamic Republic of Pakistan (TAP) Power Transmission Line Project that will play an important role in satisfying the energy needs of Pakistan.

Following the meeting, in participation of Prime Minister of Pakistan, the signing ceremony of the Joint Implementation Plan for the Expedited Implementation of the TAPI Gas Pipeline Project was held in the Prime Minister’s Residence.

While speaking at the signing ceremony, Prime minister noted that TAPI is very important project for regional prosperity and TAPI will bring an era of regional cooperation. Prime Minister emphasized that “We will do everything to expedite implementation on TAPI”.

The signing of this Joint Implementation Plan is a significant step towards progressing the implementation of the TAPI Gas Pipeline, a project of historic significance for every participating country and the region as a whole.

On the same day, Turkmenistan delegation headed by Mr. Maksat Babayev, State Minister – Chairman of State Concern “Turkmengas” had a meeting with Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan General Asim Munir.

Turkmen side updated on implementation of TAPI gas pipeline and TAP power line projects. Acknowledging the importance of these Joint Major projects, Pakistan side reassured their full support in this regard. During the visit of the Turkmenistan Delegation to Pakistan, productive meetings were held on a technical level on TAPI gas pipeline and TAP power transmission line projects.