UrduPoint.com

Delegation Of Turkmenistan Called On Prime Minister Of Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2023 | 05:35 PM

Delegation Of Turkmenistan Called On Prime Minister Of Pakistan

The second day of the visit, the delegation of Turkmenistan headed by Mr. Maksat Babayev, State Minister – Chairman of State Concern “Turkmengas”, called on Honorable Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. During the meeting, the Turkmen side briefed the Prime Minister on the progress in the implementation of large-scale joint projects between Turkmenistan and Pakistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8 June, 2023) The second day of the visit, the delegation of Turkmenistan headed by Mr. Maksat Babayev, State Minister – Chairman of State Concern “Turkmengas”, called on Honorable Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

During the meeting, the Turkmen side briefed the Prime Minister on the progress in the implementation of large-scale joint projects between Turkmenistan and Pakistan. The Prime Minister of Pakistan reiterated the support of the Government of Pakistan for the early completion of the Turkmenistan – Afghanistan – Pakistan – India (TAPI) Gas Pipeline Project and Turkmenistan – Afghanistan – Pakistan Embassy of Turkmenistan inthe Islamic Republic of Pakistan (TAP) Power Transmission Line Project that will play an important role in satisfying the energy needs of Pakistan.

Following the meeting, in participation of Prime Minister of Pakistan, the signing ceremony of the Joint Implementation Plan for the Expedited Implementation of the TAPI Gas Pipeline Project was held in the Prime Minister’s Residence.

While speaking at the signing ceremony, Prime minister noted that TAPI is very important project for regional prosperity and TAPI will bring an era of regional cooperation. Prime Minister emphasized that “We will do everything to expedite implementation on TAPI”.

The signing of this Joint Implementation Plan is a significant step towards progressing the implementation of the TAPI Gas Pipeline, a project of historic significance for every participating country and the region as a whole.

On the same day, Turkmenistan delegation headed by Mr. Maksat Babayev, State Minister – Chairman of State Concern “Turkmengas” had a meeting with Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan General Asim Munir.

Turkmen side updated on implementation of TAPI gas pipeline and TAP power line projects. Acknowledging the importance of these Joint Major projects, Pakistan side reassured their full support in this regard. During the visit of the Turkmenistan Delegation to Pakistan, productive meetings were held on a technical level on TAPI gas pipeline and TAP power transmission line projects.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Shahbaz Sharif Afghanistan Prime Minister Army Visit Progress Same Turkmenistan Gas Government

Recent Stories

Conclusion of the Second Ministerial Conference fo ..

Conclusion of the Second Ministerial Conference for Social Development of the OI ..

6 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs hosts government excellence awarenes ..

Dubai Customs hosts government excellence awareness session

8 minutes ago
 Turkmenistan And Pakistan Are Strengthening Cooper ..

Turkmenistan And Pakistan Are Strengthening Cooperation In The Field Of Energy

15 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs and New Zealand Discuss Economic Coo ..

Dubai Customs and New Zealand Discuss Economic Cooperation and Trade Enhancement

20 minutes ago
 Supreme Audit Institution adopts Wajib reporting p ..

Supreme Audit Institution adopts Wajib reporting platform on federal level

23 minutes ago
 Dubai Health Authority launches an initiative to e ..

Dubai Health Authority launches an initiative to enhance legal awareness of heal ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.