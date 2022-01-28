UrduPoint.com

Delegation Of Under Training Police Officers Visit CCP Headquarters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2022 | 04:42 PM

Delegation of under training police officers visit CCP Headquarters

A 21-member delegation of under training Police officers doing 'Post Promotion Supervisory Course' from Police Training College Chung visited the Capital City Police Headquarters here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :A 21-member delegation of under training Police officers doing 'Post Promotion Supervisory Course' from Police Training College Chung visited the Capital City Police Headquarters here on Friday.

Recently promoted police officers called on CCPO Fayyaz Ahmad Dev and other senior officers.

SSP Legal Ghulam Hussain Chohan, DSP Rehan Jamal, DSP Kashif Dogar and others were also present.

CCPO Fayyaz Ahmad Dev stressed the need to develop criteria of the best team building, public safety and police leadership for a successful professional career.

He directed to focus on coordinated police system based on latest IT based technology, smart community policing, digitalized monitoring and excellent professional skills.

Service to humanity with honesty and dedication, open-door policy, redress of public grievances and welfare of subordinate staff were only keys to improve public opinion and prestige of the department, he added.

The officers should use authority and power according to the law and serve human beings through protecting life and property of people besides curbing criminals,he concluded.

Earliar, SSP Legal Ghulam Hussain Chohan and DSP Rehan Jamal and Shahid Saleem briefedthe under training officers regarding various functions of the department.

Related Topics

Police Technology Criminals Post From Best

Recent Stories

Valuables worth Rs 12m looted from house

Valuables worth Rs 12m looted from house

2 minutes ago
 Nation salutes martyred soldiers' sacrifice in Kec ..

Nation salutes martyred soldiers' sacrifice in Kech: Dr Moeed

3 minutes ago
 Bullet-riddled body found in Charsadda

Bullet-riddled body found in Charsadda

3 minutes ago
 KP Govt. launched Rs 54.2790bn projects during 201 ..

KP Govt. launched Rs 54.2790bn projects during 2018-21 in Dir Upper

11 minutes ago
 Governor visits Sadiq women University, inaugurate ..

Governor visits Sadiq women University, inaugurates new hostel

11 minutes ago
 Two accused arrested,1,900 liters liquor seized

Two accused arrested,1,900 liters liquor seized

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>