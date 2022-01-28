Delegation of under training police officers visit CCP Headquarters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :A 21-member delegation of under training Police officers doing 'Post Promotion Supervisory Course' from Police Training College Chung visited the Capital City Police Headquarters here on Friday.

Recently promoted police officers called on CCPO Fayyaz Ahmad Dev and other senior officers.

SSP Legal Ghulam Hussain Chohan, DSP Rehan Jamal, DSP Kashif Dogar and others were also present.

CCPO Fayyaz Ahmad Dev stressed the need to develop criteria of the best team building, public safety and police leadership for a successful professional career.

He directed to focus on coordinated police system based on latest IT based technology, smart community policing, digitalized monitoring and excellent professional skills.

Service to humanity with honesty and dedication, open-door policy, redress of public grievances and welfare of subordinate staff were only keys to improve public opinion and prestige of the department, he added.

The officers should use authority and power according to the law and serve human beings through protecting life and property of people besides curbing criminals,he concluded.

Earliar, SSP Legal Ghulam Hussain Chohan and DSP Rehan Jamal and Shahid Saleem briefedthe under training officers regarding various functions of the department.