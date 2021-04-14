Demand of Dates increase

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :In the Holy month of Ramazan,the demand of Dates increased as it was the most important item of 'Iftar' according to religious perspective.

The tradition of breaking fast with 'Khajoor' (dates) is connected to the religious practices in Ramazan as Muslims across the globe prefer to eat dates in 'Iftari' prior to any thing else.

Wonderfully delicious, dates are one of the most popular fruits with a list of essential nutrients, vitamins, and minerals, required for normal growth, development and overall well-being.

"The dates are the most selling item compared to any other fruit in Ramazan and mostly the fruit-sellers offer dates exclusively on their stalls and carts," a dates-seller in local market said.

Besides breaking fast with dates, people prepare many dishes and use dates in deserts during Ramazan feasts, he said.

"Breaking fast with eating dates help to avoid overeating of the food after the fast when the body absorbs the nutritional value of the dates, the feeling of hunger gets pacified.

With demand of various varieties of dates,the prices also increased according to the quality and supply of the item,he added.

Mostly the kinds of dates being sold in Sukkur and Khairpur districts include Arabian dates, Sindhi Aseel, Karblain, Irani Rabai and others, said Agha Imdad, a dates-seller in Fruit Market.

"Mostly people buy Iraqi Basra and Sindhi Aseel due to the taste and affordable price. There are more than 130 varieties of dates produced in Pakistan,"he informed.

"Out of these large numbers of varieties, dates of Balochistan and Aseel of Sindh are the varieties which are much sought after the world over due to their exotic taste,"he said. According to Health experts,"dates are rich in natural fibres, several vitamins, minerals, natural products contain oil, calcium, sulphur, iron, potassium, phosphorous, manganese, copper and magnesium which are advantageous for health."