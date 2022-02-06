UrduPoint.com

Demise Of Lata Mangeshkar Marks End Of An Era In Music: Fawad

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2022 | 10:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Sunday that demise of famous Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar marked the end of an era of music.

In a tweet, Chaudhry Fawad said that Lata ruled the world for decades and the magic of her voice will live on forever.

He said wherever urdu was spoken and understood, there were admirers of Lata Mangeshkar.

