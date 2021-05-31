UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Demise Of Senior Aligarian Ali Zafar Khan Afridi Condoled

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 03:10 PM

Demise of senior Aligarian Ali Zafar Khan Afridi condoled

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :President Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys' Association (AMUOBA) and Chancellor Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET), Jawaid Anwar and others expressed their deep grief over the demise of Ali Zafar Khan Afridi.

Ali Zafar Khan Afridi, who has been the General Manager, Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation and former member of Executive Committee, AMUOBA.

In a condolence message on Monday, they said, "Ali Zafar Khan Afridi was a very social person and his services for the promotion of science and literature were commendable.

They prayed to almighty Allah to rest his soul in eternal peace and a high place in Jannah and to give her family the strength to deal with this great loss.

Related Topics

Pakistan Aligarh Ali Zafar University Of Engineering And Technology Afridi Muslim Family

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,763 new COVID-19 cases, 1,740 reco ..

1 minute ago

&#039;Parent-Friendly Label&#039; initiative for s ..

1 minute ago

Hamid Mir sent home for an indefinite period

59 minutes ago

Over 3500kg plastic bags confiscated, Rs 3 mln fin ..

60 minutes ago

S. Korea Detects 1st Thrombosis Case Linked to Ast ..

60 minutes ago

Ryanair Plane Chose Berlin Airport for Emergency S ..

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.