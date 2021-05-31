Demise of senior Aligarian Ali Zafar Khan Afridi condoled

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :President Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys' Association (AMUOBA) and Chancellor Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET), Jawaid Anwar and others expressed their deep grief over the demise of Ali Zafar Khan Afridi.

Ali Zafar Khan Afridi, who has been the General Manager, Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation and former member of Executive Committee, AMUOBA.

In a condolence message on Monday, they said, "Ali Zafar Khan Afridi was a very social person and his services for the promotion of science and literature were commendable.

They prayed to almighty Allah to rest his soul in eternal peace and a high place in Jannah and to give her family the strength to deal with this great loss.