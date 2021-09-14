Democracy guarantees human rights to all: Usman Buzdar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday that democracy guarantees human rights and also essential to uphold the principles of equality.

In his message on International day of democracy on September 15, the CM said that democracy ensures equal participation of people and its continuity was imperative for the socio-economic growth of the society.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf resolves to strengthen democratic institutions and values, he said.

India, the so-called claimant of democracy, was, actually, the biggest violator of democratic norms and values, he regretted.

The Hindu supremacist Modi regime had tarnished the image of democracy in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOK) by depriving the people of their right of self-determination.

The Modi regime, instead of giving rights to the Kashmiris, was inflicting atrocities and the world community should take notice of the Indian government's non-democratic measures, he emphasised.

"The international day of democracy reiterates that we should work for the promotionof democratic traditions and values", he added.