Democracy Indispensable To National Development, Progress: Kaira

October 04, 2022

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Monday said democracy was indispensable to the national development and progress.

Speaking at a book launch of a senior journalist and author Amjad Siddique's travelogue "Safar Kahani" at National Press Club Islamabad, he underlined the need for promoting demcorating attitude among the masses.

He said democracy was imperative for political and economic stability which would eventually chart the country on the path of progress and prosperity.

The prominent writer Hamid Shahid, who presided over the ceremony, said that he had read so many travelogues, but 'Safar Kahani' was quite unique and amazing as it was written in a very distinct style which was commendable.

PFUJ President Afzal Butt said writing a book was an uphill task in an era when the trend of reading book was diminishing.

