Democracy solution to all problems: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday said the solution of all problems being faced by the country was in democracy.

Addressing a PPP workers convention in Ghanche district of Gilgit Baltistan, he said his grandfather Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had given Ghanche the status of a district, which was afterwards withdrawn during the dictatorial regime and restored by Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto when she came into power, according to a press release issued here by PPP Secretariat.

Underlining need for universities and hospitals in GB, he said Gilgit-Baltistan was feeling pressure due to COVID-19 because it did not have a single tertiary medical facility.

The PPP would establish such hospitals in the GB.

He asked the party workers to go to door to door with the PPP manifesto and deliver people the message of prosperity, rights and development in the area.

The PPP chairman also addressed a a corner meeting at Saksa, a small town of Ghanche district, in connection with the election campaign.

Mohammad Jafar, Ghulam Ali Haidari, Mohammad Ibrahim, Raja Liaqat, Yahya Bakhtiar, Engineer Mohammad Nazir, Ghulam Abbas and others were present in the corner meeting.

Former GB Governor Qamar Zaman Kaira, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and Syed Nasir Shah also accompanied Bilawal.