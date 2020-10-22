UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Democracy Solution To All Problems: Bilawal

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 10:11 PM

Democracy solution to all problems: Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday said the solution of all problems being faced by the country was in democracy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday said the solution of all problems being faced by the country was in democracy.

Addressing a PPP workers convention in Ghanche district of Gilgit Baltistan, he said his grandfather Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had given Ghanche the status of a district, which was afterwards withdrawn during the dictatorial regime and restored by Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto when she came into power, according to a press release issued here by PPP Secretariat.

Underlining need for universities and hospitals in GB, he said Gilgit-Baltistan was feeling pressure due to COVID-19 because it did not have a single tertiary medical facility.

The PPP would establish such hospitals in the GB.

He asked the party workers to go to door to door with the PPP manifesto and deliver people the message of prosperity, rights and development in the area.

The PPP chairman also addressed a a corner meeting at Saksa, a small town of Ghanche district, in connection with the election campaign.

Mohammad Jafar, Ghulam Ali Haidari, Mohammad Ibrahim, Raja Liaqat, Yahya Bakhtiar, Engineer Mohammad Nazir, Ghulam Abbas and others were present in the corner meeting.

Former GB Governor Qamar Zaman Kaira, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and Syed Nasir Shah also accompanied Bilawal.

Related Topics

Election Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Benazir Bhutto Governor Martyrs Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Democracy Qamar Zaman Kaira Gilgit Baltistan Nasir Ghulam Ali Pakistan Peoples Party All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Guterres Reiterates Call on UN Day for Global Ceas ..

30 seconds ago

France extends Covid curfew to cover 46 million pe ..

32 seconds ago

No plan to impose Governor Rule in Sindh: Imran Is ..

34 seconds ago

Putin Expresses Hope for Global Unity Against Comm ..

41 seconds ago

Russia Stayed Out of Belarus' Affairs Amid Unrest, ..

3 minutes ago

Police Detain 1 Person After Bomb Report at France ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.