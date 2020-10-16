UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dengue Larvae Breeding May Intensify In Coming Weeks: Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

Dengue larvae breeding may intensify in coming weeks: commissioner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali has said that next two weeks are crucial regarding breeding of dengue larvae.  He was reviewing the performance of various departments in connection with anti-dengue campaign in a meeting where Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr.Mushtaq Sipra, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr.Bilal Ahmad, District Coordinator Epidemics Control Dr.

Aurangzaib, Entomologist Dr. Wasim Akram and other officers from different departments were present.

Deputy commissioners of Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot joined the meeting through video link. The divisional commissioner said that officers of departments concerned should be active in the field to achieve desired results of anti- dengue campaign.

He asked for submitting departmental performance reports regarding surveillance and prevention activities on daily basis. During the meeting, District Coordinator for Epidemics diseases Dr. Aurangzaib gave detailed briefing on indoor and outdoor surveillance.

Related Topics

Dengue Wasim Akram Chiniot Jhang Toba Tek Singh Muhammad Ali From

Recent Stories

Players or officials who put others at risk by vio ..

7 minutes ago

Realme Pakistan soon to launch realme 7 pro became ..

23 minutes ago

Over 15,000 cases of COVID-19 infection detected i ..

26 minutes ago

Commissioner directs to combat dengue on emergency ..

3 minutes ago

E-filing system launch at 96 public offices

3 minutes ago

Russia Ready to Discuss New Weapons With US - Puti ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.