Dengue larvae breeding may intensify in coming weeks: commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali has said that next two weeks are crucial regarding breeding of dengue larvae. He was reviewing the performance of various departments in connection with anti-dengue campaign in a meeting where Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr.Mushtaq Sipra, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr.Bilal Ahmad, District Coordinator Epidemics Control Dr.

Aurangzaib, Entomologist Dr. Wasim Akram and other officers from different departments were present.

Deputy commissioners of Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot joined the meeting through video link. The divisional commissioner said that officers of departments concerned should be active in the field to achieve desired results of anti- dengue campaign.

He asked for submitting departmental performance reports regarding surveillance and prevention activities on daily basis. During the meeting, District Coordinator for Epidemics diseases Dr. Aurangzaib gave detailed briefing on indoor and outdoor surveillance.