Dengue situation reviewed

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee against Dengue was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia at his office here on Tuesday.

He said that effective steps should be taken to eradicate dengue as soon as possible. He said that indoor and outdoor vector surveillance should be done effectively.

District Coordinator Dr Khalid Channar said that 1416 suspected cases of dengue were reported during the current year from January 1 to November 29. Out of which 105 cases are confirmed.

In this regard, 412 indoor and 108 outdoor vector surveillance teams are active in the field and these teams are also being monitored regularly. He said that there are 1586 hotspots in the district which have been 100 per cent covered.