DEO Rescue 1122 Seeks Masses Cooperation Against Corona Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 02:30 PM

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Dr Ijaz Anjum urged masses to cooperate with government to win fight against corona virus pandemic.

Talking to media, DEO Rescue 1122 Dr Ijaz Anjum appealed the masses to cooperate with Rescuers in case of emergency and corona suspect patients should avoid hiding reality.

He said that Rescuers are busy in serving masses round the clock.

Meanwhile, giving briefing about last month performance, he said that Punjab emergency service Rescue 1122 Khanewal control room had received 60743 calls from which 2886 were emergency calls.

530 calls of traffic accidents, 1801 of medical, 20 of fire, 102 of crimes, two of drowning, 19 building collapse, two cylinder blast and 410 mislenous calls included.

He said that Rescue 1122 had rescued 2909 people during last month across the district. First aid was provided to 192 people and shifted 2615 patients to various hospitals.

Dr Ijaz stated that 683 patients were shifted to big hospitals from small hospitals under patient referral service.

The average response time remained seven minutes.

Rescue 1122 also made dis-infection spray at important places of the city including bus stands, railway station, markets, vegetable market, offices and public places.

APP /sak

