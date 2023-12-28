Open Menu

Departmental Committee Meeting Held At SCCI

Muhammad Irfan Published December 28, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Departmental Committee meeting held at SCCI

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) A meeting of the departmental Committee on Sialkot District Affairs was held under the Chairmanship of Rana Nadeem Ahmed at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Thursday.

A delegation from National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Office Sialkot also invited in the meeting to discuss the related issues faced by the members of this Chamber.

They assured that every possible cooperation would be given to the business Community of Sialkot.

