Deptts directed to submit monthly reports to RTPSC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shafiullah Khan has directed all subordinate departments to regularly submit their monthly reports to the Right to Public Services Commission (RTPSC).

These directives were issued during a meeting regarding the Right to Services Commission in the provincial capital held here on Friday. Besides District Monitoring Officer Samia Sarwar Shah, officers of the subordinate departments attended the meeting at large.

The meeting discussed the performance of the departments in detail and directed for the redressal of the public complaints immediately and the display of the details of services outside their offices till January 5, 2023.

The subordinate departments have also been directed to mention the Names and telephone numbers of the responsible officers and those who failed in the provision of services.

The meeting also decided to initiate action against those officers, who are not submitting regular reports of their departments. The meeting was told that 37 more services have been included in the jurisdiction of the Right to Services Commission, so maximum relief could be extended to the people.

At the end, Shafiullah Khan distributed commendation certificates among the best performing officers regarding the Right to Services.