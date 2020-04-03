UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Asks Ulema To Encourage People In Saying Prayers At Home

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 12:54 AM

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has appealed the clerics to sensitize the people about the message 'Stay at Home" and encourage them to say prayers including Namaz-e-Juma at home

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has appealed the clerics to sensitize the people about the message 'Stay at Home" and encourage them to say prayers including Namaz-e-Juma at home.

He was chairing a meeting of district peace committee held at here on Thursday.

SSP Operations Syed Ali Raza, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Mian Aftab Ahmad, officers of Pak Army, Ulema including Mufti Muhammad Zia Madani, Maulana Muhammad Riaz Kharl, Dr. Iftikhar Naqvi were present in the meeting.

The DC welcomed the participants and told them about the precautionary measures adopted for the safety from coronavirus in the district.

He appealed to the ulema to deliver brief Friday sermon.

He said that mosques should be thoroughly washed with chemicals mixed water and prayers should be offered on the floor.

"We should prove ourselves a responsible citizens as precautions were the only way to save from pandemic, he said.

SSP Syed Ali Raza also appealed to the ulema for extending cooperation with the district administration.

On the occasion, ulema appreciated the administration's steps to prevent from coronavirus and assured their full cooperation.

