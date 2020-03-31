Deputy Commissioner calls for blood donation for thalassaemia patients

Deputy Commissioner Capt Anwar ul Haq on Tuesday donated blood for people suffering from thalassaemia in the city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt Anwar ul Haq on Tuesday donated blood for people suffering from thalassaemia in the city.

During his visit to Jameela Sultana foundation, the DC said the district administration was taking effective steps to ensure supply of blood to those patients who were facing a tough time in getting blood transfusion services owing to lockdown.

He appealed to the public in general and the youth in particular to donate blood as much as possible to overcome this critical situation of blood shortage at the blood banks.

Anwar stressed the need for carrying out a mass awareness campaign regarding blood donation for the patients suffering from various blood disorders.