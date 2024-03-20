Deputy Commissioner Chairs Meeting On Progress Of Mega Projects In Khyber District
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2024 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner of Khyber district, Captain (Retd) Sanaullah Khan, chaired a meeting on Wednesday to review the progress made in significant projects, including the Khyber Pass Economic Corridor and the Southern Link Road.
The meeting aimed to ensure progress and timely completion of these vital development projects.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Nauman Ali Shah, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance) Hasib-ur-Rehman, and Assistant Commissioner Jamrud Dr. Aamir Zaib, alongside representatives from security organizations, Khyber Police, TESCO, National Highway Authority, Planning and Development, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zone, NESPAK consultants, and other relevant authorities.
Detailed discussions were held regarding the land acquired for the district secretariat, police, security organizations, the Southern Link Road, Khyber Pass Economic Corridor, the Jamrud Route, and the designated sites for TESCO's 220 KV and 132 KV grade stations.
The meeting decided that National Highway, security organizations, Planning and Development, and NESPAK consultants would review all stakeholders' recommendations and reports to devise an action plan through mutual consultation to remove obstacles for the Southern Link Road and Khyber Pass Economic Corridor.
The aim is to ensure that other mega projects are not affected and that all projects are completed for the benefit of the public.
