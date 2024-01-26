Deputy Commissioner (DC), Abdullah Khurram Niazi Visits Elementary School
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2024 | 07:11 PM
Deputy Commissioner (DC), Abdullah Khurram Niazi here on Friday visited Government Ghazali Elementary School and checked the school's training and educational program
JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC), Abdullah Khurram Niazi here on Friday visited Government Ghazali Elementary School and checked the school's training and educational programs.
Advocate Shafqat Dar and CEO Education Malik Muhammad Sarwer accompanied him during the visit.
On this occasion, he held meetings with the school's instructors and students as well.
The DC directed to maintain discipline and a well-coordinated curriculum for the students.
He distributed uniforms among the school's worthy students.
The DC remarked that children were our greatest asset, adding it was important to impart them skills and education.
APP/dba/
Recent Stories
ICJ gives verdict in favour of humanity: Aizaz Chaudhry
PPP Stands with People in Every Challenging Situation: Aajiz Dhamra
ANP, PPP stalwarts pose challenge to Ex CM on NA-4 Swat
Monitoring officers continue action over violation of code of conduct
Meeting discuss preparation for Kashmir Day
5704 power pilferers caught, 634.7m fine imposed in 141 days
Master Oil Inter-Club Cricket Tournament begins
Stakeholders lauds commitment to community resilience through ‘Build-back-bett ..
Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi win National Women T20 matches
Pakistani envoy's team facilitates survivors of Sharjah fire incident
Nawaz pledges massive job & income opportunities to mitigate inflation effects
Kashmiris observe Indian Republic Day as black day in front of Indian Embassy in ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICJ gives verdict in favour of humanity: Aizaz Chaudhry4 minutes ago
-
PPP Stands with People in Every Challenging Situation: Aajiz Dhamra4 minutes ago
-
ANP, PPP stalwarts pose challenge to Ex CM on NA-4 Swat17 minutes ago
-
Monitoring officers continue action over violation of code of conduct19 minutes ago
-
Meeting discuss preparation for Kashmir Day19 minutes ago
-
5704 power pilferers caught, 634.7m fine imposed in 141 days17 minutes ago
-
Stakeholders lauds commitment to community resilience through ‘Build-back-better’17 minutes ago
-
Pakistani envoy's team facilitates survivors of Sharjah fire incident20 minutes ago
-
Nawaz pledges massive job & income opportunities to mitigate inflation effects17 minutes ago
-
Punjab to introduce first social welfare policy: Caretaker Punjab Health and Social Welfare Minister ..49 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt taking steps to ensure best healthcare facilities: Domki50 minutes ago
-
International Clean Energy Day observed50 minutes ago