Deputy Commissioner (DC), Abdullah Khurram Niazi visits elementary school

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC), Abdullah Khurram Niazi here on Friday visited Government Ghazali Elementary School and checked the school's training and educational programs.

Advocate Shafqat Dar and CEO Education Malik Muhammad Sarwer accompanied him during the visit.

On this occasion, he held meetings with the school's instructors and students as well.

The DC directed to maintain discipline and a well-coordinated curriculum for the students.

He distributed uniforms among the school's worthy students.

The DC remarked that children were our greatest asset, adding it was important to impart them skills and education.

